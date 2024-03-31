Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 2,623 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lessened its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,966,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

ENPH traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.98. 2,968,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,272,745. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $231.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.48.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $544,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,605,587.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Stories

