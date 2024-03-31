Mirador Capital Partners LP Trims Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,291 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,262,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,336,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

