Mizuho Reiterates Neutral Rating for Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Mizuho reissued their neutral rating on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Toast from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toast from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Toast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.20.

Get Toast alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toast

Toast Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. Toast has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.86 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.63.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 224,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $4,131,413.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 160,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 224,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $4,131,413.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 160,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $108,650.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,508.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,276,642 over the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.