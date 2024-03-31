Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Moderna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC reiterated a reduce rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.82.

Moderna Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $106.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.60. Moderna has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $163.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $1,635,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,101,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,236,594.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,651. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $1,635,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,101,931 shares in the company, valued at $229,236,594.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,021 shares of company stock worth $6,847,342 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 41.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Moderna by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Stories

