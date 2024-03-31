Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $70.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.78. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

