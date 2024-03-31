Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,188,000. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 19,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.00. 9,931,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,845,860. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

