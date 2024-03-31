Monero (XMR) Trading Down 9.5% Over Last Week

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Monero coin can now be bought for $128.15 or 0.00180530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.36 billion and approximately $2.26 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monero has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,984.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $635.81 or 0.00895705 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.23 or 0.00146840 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008393 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00047612 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00054684 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.79 or 0.00137757 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000668 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,417,562 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

