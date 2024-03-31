Morgan Stanley Boosts SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $47.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised SL Green Realty to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays upgraded SL Green Realty from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.09.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $55.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.00%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $227,085.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 3,073.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth $88,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

