Morgan Stanley Raises nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target to $30.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NCNO has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, nCino has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.40.

Shares of NCNO opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -98.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.44. nCino has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.81.

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $27,874.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,770 shares in the company, valued at $647,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $131,572.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $27,874.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,770 shares in the company, valued at $647,608.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,935 shares of company stock worth $1,069,845 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming increased its stake in nCino by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in nCino by 218.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 643.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in nCino by 41.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 47.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

