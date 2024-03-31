MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC cut its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,117 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 4,099 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total value of $761,389.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,593,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MSA Safety news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $200,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,912.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 4,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total value of $761,389.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,593,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,991 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Stock Up 0.2 %

MSA Safety stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.59. The company had a trading volume of 99,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,336. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.57 and a 1 year high of $195.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.27 and a 200 day moving average of $168.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.51 and a beta of 1.00.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.18. MSA Safety had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MSA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

