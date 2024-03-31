Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Acquires 602 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,337,000 after acquiring an additional 765,146 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,887,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,656,000 after purchasing an additional 421,554 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

SPG stock opened at $156.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $157.82. The firm has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.92.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 111.75%.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

