Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,265 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 904.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.43.

Nutrien Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $54.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $75.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.17.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 85.38%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Stories

