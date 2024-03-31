Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $3.59 Million Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Flowserve makes up about 1.5% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Flowserve worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLS. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth approximately $163,840,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,041,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,015,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter worth approximately $29,745,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth approximately $18,741,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $45.68 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.92 and a fifty-two week high of $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.20.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

