Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $921,000 Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 146.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.6 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $131.58 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.13 and its 200-day moving average is $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.84%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

