Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,140 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 188,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Kimco Realty comprises approximately 1.7% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Kimco Realty by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 1.3 %

KIM opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average is $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

