Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Purchases 32,500 Shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) by 240.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of LightPath Technologies worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 195,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,252,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 151,776 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,508,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 88,501 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Price Performance

LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $52.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LPTH. StockNews.com began coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

Featured Stories

