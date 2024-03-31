Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,116 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,552,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,557,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,088,000 after acquiring an additional 465,229 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,555,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,329,000 after acquiring an additional 61,501 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 136,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,681,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.65.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $57.62 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.