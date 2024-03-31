Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 7,700 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after buying an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Mosaic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after buying an additional 111,236 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

NYSE:MOS opened at $32.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $48.92.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.07%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

