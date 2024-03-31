Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 7,825 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,215 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,825 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 3.7% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Intel by 1,859.8% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 85,878 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 81,496 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.03.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.08. The company has a market capitalization of $186.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.26, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 128.21%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

