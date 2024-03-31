My DeFi Pet Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.29 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 85.8% higher against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $4.29 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000597 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00011356 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,911 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.