Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GQI) to Issue $0.32 Dividend

Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GQI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3246 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:GQI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.58. 2,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,622. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.65. Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $53.97.

Get Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GQI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.