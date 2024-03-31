Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GQI) to Issue $0.32 Dividend

Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GQI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3246 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:GQI traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $53.58. 2,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,622. Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $53.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.65.

Institutional Trading of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GQI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

