Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT) Short Interest Update

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 630,900 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the February 29th total of 409,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Nauticus Robotics Price Performance

NASDAQ KITT traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,673,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,796. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -0.03. Nauticus Robotics has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $3.12.

Get Nauticus Robotics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nauticus Robotics news, CEO John W. Gibson, Jr. sold 352,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $66,970.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,305 shares in the company, valued at $116,907.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 401,323 shares of company stock worth $98,233. Insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nauticus Robotics by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 15,691 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Nauticus Robotics by 109.8% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 241,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 126,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nauticus Robotics in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nauticus Robotics by 34.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 42,763 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nauticus Robotics by 425.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 44,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nauticus Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nauticus Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.