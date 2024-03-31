Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.14. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) by 264.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.74% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

Featured Articles

