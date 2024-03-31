NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Hits Market Cap of $7.72 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $7.32 or 0.00010382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $7.72 billion and approximately $248.90 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00075553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00025821 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00017429 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00006799 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000120 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,183,823,731 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,016,312 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

