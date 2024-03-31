Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3261 per share on Wednesday, April 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Neste Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Neste Oyj Stock Up 1.2 %

NTOIY opened at $13.87 on Friday. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $25.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Neste Oyj from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets.

