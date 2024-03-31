NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 867,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 522,038 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 3.38% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $29,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth $542,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth $117,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 51.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth $335,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

NXRT opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $829.54 million, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.44.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 110.12%.

NXRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Insider Activity at NexPoint Residential Trust

In related news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $168,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

