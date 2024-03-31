Nexus Investment Management ULC Boosts Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 370.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 430.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,458,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,216,217. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.71. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $57.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.46.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

