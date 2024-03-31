Nexus Investment Management ULC Boosts Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,966 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,532,000 after buying an additional 18,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CM traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.72. 1,337,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,850. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.33. The company has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $51.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6634 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

