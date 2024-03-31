Nexus Investment Management ULC Boosts Stock Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,179,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. CAE comprises approximately 2.7% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in CAE were worth $25,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in CAE in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in CAE by 678.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CAE by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CAE in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in CAE in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.64. 478,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,418. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $25.04.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. CAE had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $804.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

