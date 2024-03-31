Nexus Investment Management ULC Purchases 1,045 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 2.8% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $26,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on C. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of C traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.24. The company had a trading volume of 19,011,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,904,938. The firm has a market cap of $121.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $63.37.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

