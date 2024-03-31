Nexus Investment Management ULC Purchases 775 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,850 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises 5.4% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $51,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 16,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,351,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,784,000 after buying an additional 199,603 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 84.4% in the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,646,000 after buying an additional 73,274 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TD stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,079,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.03 and a 200 day moving average of $60.33. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.69 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.7519 dividend. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

