Nexus Investment Management ULC Sells 1,990 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Nexus Investment Management ULC decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 2.5% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $23,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 884,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,693,000 after purchasing an additional 264,282 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 86,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 6,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,496.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,726 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.36.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,369,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,467,273. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.37 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.23. The stock has a market cap of $91.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

