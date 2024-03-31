Niza Global (NIZA) Price Reaches $0.0095 on Top Exchanges

Niza Global (NIZA) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. In the last seven days, Niza Global has traded 70.7% higher against the US dollar. Niza Global has a market cap of $2.37 million and $3.96 million worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niza Global token can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Niza Global Token Profile

Niza Global was first traded on October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin. The official website for Niza Global is niza.io.

Niza Global Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,999,999,954 with 5,660,599,954 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.00890473 USD and is down -4.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $4,626,537.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niza Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niza Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

