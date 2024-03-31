Northland Securities Trims Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Target Price to $95.00

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Northland Securities from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Franklin Covey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Covey currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $39.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $521.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day moving average is $40.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $48.76.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FC. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,754,000 after acquiring an additional 133,401 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,830,000 after acquiring an additional 87,758 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 200,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 68,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter valued at $3,082,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 1,165.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 62,996 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

