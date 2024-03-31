Nova R Wealth Inc. Decreases Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Nova R Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,739,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,034,000 after purchasing an additional 28,179 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 21.2% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 101,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 17,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the third quarter worth approximately $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group Price Performance

Shares of The Shyft Group stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $27.36. The company has a market capitalization of $426.13 million, a P/E ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.01.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $202.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 111.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John Albert Dunn bought 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,894 shares in the company, valued at $394,834. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on The Shyft Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SHYF

About The Shyft Group

(Free Report)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.