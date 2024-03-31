Nova R Wealth Inc. Has $304,000 Holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Nova R Wealth Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,366 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 9,113.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

In other BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 15.10 per share, with a total value of 290,025.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,024,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately 257,071,233.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,180,645 shares of company stock valued at $34,149,124 over the last ninety days.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE BMEZ traded up 0.10 on Friday, hitting 16.39. 608,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,010. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 52-week low of 12.93 and a 52-week high of 16.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 16.00 and its 200-day moving average price is 14.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

