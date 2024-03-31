Nova R Wealth Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Nova R Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.8% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $362,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955,040 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $194,197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,171,000 after buying an additional 4,264,099 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.77. 6,862,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,068,596. The stock has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.21.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

