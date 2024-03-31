Nova R Wealth Inc. Sells 204 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Nova R Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 2,963,741 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,771,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,056.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 811,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,125,000 after buying an additional 792,129 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,206,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,475,000 after buying an additional 312,877 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,996,000 after acquiring an additional 292,516 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.31. 268,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.25.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Further Reading

