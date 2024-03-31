Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727,507 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $718,995,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350,862 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,656,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,857,935. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $138.28. The stock has a market cap of $576.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.61 and its 200 day moving average is $105.09.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 49.17%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.