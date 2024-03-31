NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 2nd (NASDAQ:NRXP)

Shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Free Report) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, April 2nd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, April 2nd.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NRXP stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRx Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 10,884.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics based on N-methyl-D-aspartate platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned FDA-designated investigational breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression and chronic pain; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of acute suicidality in depression.

