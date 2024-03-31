NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) Announces Dividend of $0.08

NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0778 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $20.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. 53,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,134. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUAG. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 374.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 470,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 370,983 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,044,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 44,017 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the period.

NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUAG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a US broad-market investment-grade bond index, overweighting market segments with higher yield potential while maintaining the overall risk and credit profile of the broad market.

