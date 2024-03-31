Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1.40.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Nuvation Bio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Nuvation Bio from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of NYSE NUVB opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. Nuvation Bio has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $793.70 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Nuvation Bio will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVB. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 14.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 28.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 38.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 9.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvation Bio

(Get Free Report)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.