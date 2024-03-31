Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) Shares Bought by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,258 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc. owned 1.69% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,477,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 256,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $525,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 61,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 38,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 15,932 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUEM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.50. 137,904 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.51.

About Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

