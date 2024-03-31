Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBDGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUBD stock remained flat at $21.97 on Friday. 91,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,394. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $22.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 465.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

