Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBDGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NUBD remained flat at $21.97 on Friday. 91,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,394. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $22.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.62.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,399,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 616.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 134,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 115,537 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

