NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NXPI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $238.75.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $247.77 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $155.31 and a 1 year high of $264.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.53.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

