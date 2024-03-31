Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ OVLY opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.85. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $205.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.37.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.67 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 21.84%.

Oak Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. This is an increase from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 1.51%. Oak Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.03%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Leonard purchased 1,000 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $26,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 58,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,438.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,875 shares of company stock valued at $73,368. Company insiders own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

