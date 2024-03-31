ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Performance

ObsEva stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $974,637.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.68. ObsEva has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

Institutional Trading of ObsEva

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in ObsEva in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the first quarter valued at $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the second quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 8.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,577,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 126,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

