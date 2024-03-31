ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 44,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in ONEOK by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in ONEOK by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 22,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 400.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $80.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.68. The company has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $80.53.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.35%.

ONEOK announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.